Judge Judy Puts Down Her Gavel After 25 Years

Court is adjourned for Judge Judy Sheindlin, better known as “Judge Judy”.

The TV judge is saying goodbye to her courtroom after 25 seasons.

Not only is she saying goodbye to ruling the courtroom, she’s giving up her $47 million dollar salary she earns each season.

Throughout her reign on daytime TV, she has been the highest-paid TV host and averaged nine million viewers each day.

You’ll still be able to see Judy because she is working on a TV project with Amazon Studios called “Judy Justice”, which she says is not another courtroom show.

Would you want a case handled by Judge Judy? Would you quit a job where you were earning that much money each year?