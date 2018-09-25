Judge Kavanaugh: I was a Virgin in High School and Beyond

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he’s not going anywhere as he defends himself against sexual assault allegations.

He also says he was a virgin throughout high school and for a long time in college.

In an interview on Fox News yesterday, the federal judge denied the accusations against him, saying he’s never sexually assaulted anyone.

He noted that he’s not questioning whether his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was once a victim of assault, but he says he’s never committed such an act.

Ford claims Kavanaugh pinned her down and groped her when they were both in high school.

Kavanaugh says he wasn’t at the party where Ford claims the assault took place. Both Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to address the matter at a hearing on Thursday.

