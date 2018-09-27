Judge Kavanaugh: This Process is “Search and Destroy and National Disgrace”

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh came out swinging and strongly and emotionally denied allegations of sexual misconduct at today’s hearing in an attempt to clear his name.

Kavanaugh, fighting back tears, called his confirmation process “search and destroy” and a “national disgrace” during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday.

One of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, spoke and answered questions earlier in the day. She said she was “one hundred percent” certain that President Trump’s nominee was the man who attacked her when she was 15.

Kavanaugh at the end of his long day was asked if he assaulted Ford and he said 100% no and swore to God.

Democrats on the committee kept insisting that Kavanaugh ask the President to order an FBI investigation. Republicans countered that they have investigated and the witnesses Ford identified as being at the alleged party and assault have all submitted statements under penalty of felony that refuted Dr. Ford’s unsubstantiated claims.

President Trump had said he would watch today’s testimony and decide if he will continue to back his nominee…he tweeted his support for Kavanaugh after he made his peace.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet tomorrow morning at 9:30 to vote to advance Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate.

