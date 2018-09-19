Judge Kavanaugh’s Accuser Won’t Testify until FBI Investigates Her Claim

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault wants an FBI investigation to take place before she testifies in any Senate hearing on the allegations.A Senate panel is waiting for an RSVP from the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 30 years ago.

The Judiciary Committee finally heard back from Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney about a scheduled hearing on Monday.

A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford says a proper investigation should take place before she testifies in the Senate about the allegations,

to ensure that facts and witnesses are assessed in a non-partisan manner.

Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and says he will cooperate in a Senate hearing next Monday.

Ford is a college professor in California.

She and Kavanaugh attended high school in Maryland in the 1980’s, when the alleged assault occurred.

Ford came forward on Sunday as the woman who claimed that Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a party when they were both high school students.

Kavanaugh has denies that the incident ever took place and says he never attended such a party.

Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said that Ford ‘deserves to be heard’ but, Grassley says there’s no reason to delay Monday’s hearing to address sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway also called for Ford to testify, while President Trump suggested he’s fine with delaying the vote for now.

