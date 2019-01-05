Judge Orders Ed Sheeran to Face Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Lawsuit

A U.S. judge has ordered Ed Sheeran to face his lawsuit that claims that he used parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his song, “Thinking Out Loud.”

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan says that there is enough evidence for a jury to decide whether Sheeran’s song has “substantial similarities” to Gaye’s hit and if “Let’s Get It On” harmonies are too common to be protected by copyright.

Stanton also wants a jury to view footage of Sheeran performing “Thinking Out Loud” along with “Let’s Get It On” and “transiting between the songs.”

Ed Sheeran has denied copying Gaye’s song, he was also accused of copyright infringement for his songs “Photograph” and “Shape of You.”

Do you think “Shape of You” and “Let’s Get It On” sound the same?