Judge Repeals Key Parts of Obamacare

A federal judge in Texas struck down core provisions of the Affordable Care Act as “unconstitutional” on Friday, throwing the coverage of millions of U.S. residents into uncertainty.

The decision came as the six-week 2019 open enrollment period for the program, also known as Obamacare, is about to come to an end.

In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor said that he agreed with a coalition of Republican states that the action was necessary since Congress last year did away with the penalty for those who do not buy insurance.

Those states, including Texas, told the judge that Congress’ decision had hurt them, as a result of the subsequent increase in people remaining on state-supported insurance programs.

On the other hand, California as well as Democratic officials in other 14 states and the District of Columbia, have argued that overturning the law would cause greater problems by reversing Medicaid expansion and stopping tax credits that have helped people, while again empowering insurers to deny coverage due to pre-existing conditions.

Justice Department lawyers who supported the judge’s decision have asked him to retain the portions of the law that include Medicaid expansion as well as health exchanges, the employer mandate, premium subsidies, and federal health care reimbursement rates for hospitals.

Democratic whip Senator Dick Durbin told ABC’s “This Week” that the judge’s ruling “didn’t do the Republican Party any favor,” since it could restart the push for Republican to unite around a new healthcare program.

He said, “It has to be appealed for sure, but in the meantime the Republicans will once again face the question do you believe we should have health insurance accessible, affordable, and cover those with pre-existing conditions.”

According to President Trump:

Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018