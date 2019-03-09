Judge sentences Manafort to 47 months in prison

Thursday, a district judge sentenced Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud.

The sentence was substantially less than the 19 to 21 years prosecutors recommended.

The recommended sentenced would have most likely put the 69-year-0ld in jail for the remainder of his life.

Judge T.S. Ellis said the federal sentencing guidelines and harsh punishment that special counsel Robert Mueller recommended were “excessive.”

Ellis also pointed out that Manafort was not on trial in connection with the primary objective of the Mueller probe: to determine whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.