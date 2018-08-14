Judge Sets Bail For Suspects In New Mexico Compound Case

A New Mexico judge is setting bond for five adults accused of child abuse at a compound purportedly used to train kids to carry out school shootings.

The judge in Taos County denied a motion to hold the five defendants.

He set a $20-thousand bond for each of them as long as they agree to be on house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors revealed gruesome details about the death of a three-year-old boy at the compound.

They claim the boy died during a religious ceremony meant to rid the toddler’s body of demonic spirits.

Eleven other children rescued at the compound earlier this month were reportedly told that the toddler was going to be resurrected as Jesus.

