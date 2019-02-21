Judge wants Parkland #MSD murder trial to begin in January

A week after the first anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas the judge presiding over the murder case said she wants the trial to begin in January 2020.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told attorneys Thursday that she wanted to “handle a litany of pretrial motions in the fall and begin the trial with jury selection in January,” according to the sun-sentinel.

Accused murderer Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland.

Judge Scherer noted Thursday that the starting trial date was tentative and subject to change.

“Keep those dates in mind as a goal moving forward,” Judge Scherer said.