Judi Dench Joins Cast of ‘Cats’

The star-studded movie adaptation of Cats just continues to grow with each day. Judi Dench is joining the cast of the movie set to come out in 2019.

Dench has a history with the stage version of the show. She was slated to play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981. That didn’t happen because Dench snapped her Achilles tendon shortly before previews began.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Idris Elba would be joining the cast of the movie that already includes Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift.

With a cast this good, is there any way this movie could fail?