Prime Video has shared the trailer for the upcoming documentary, “Judy Blume Forever.”

Blume has trailblazed young adult literature with her books, including “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.”

Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, and Anna Konkle will be interviewed in the documentary and credit Blume for influencing their careers.

“Judy Blume Forever” will stream on Prime Video beginning April 21st.

What was your favorite Judy Blume book growing up?