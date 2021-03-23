Judy Collins releasing new covers compilation 'White Bird,' featuring duets with Stephen Stills, Joan Baez

Wildflower Records/Cleopatra Records

Judy Collins will release a new compilation called White Bird: Anthology of Favorites on May 7 that features recent renditions of tunes written by artists and songwriters that the folk legend loves and/or that she previously recorded earlier in her career.

The album includes guest appearances by Stephen Stills, Joan Baez and country great Willie Nelson. Collins and Stills team up for a rendition of veteran folk artist Tom Paxton‘s “The Last Thing on My Mind,” while Judy and Joan duet on a version of Baez’s memorable 1973 hit “Diamonds and Rust.” Both of these tracks originally appeared on Collins’ 2010 album Paradise.

Judy and Stephen, who were romantic partners and musical collaborators during the late 1960s, recorded their duet of “The Last Thing on My Mind” a few years before they released their full-length collaborative album Everybody Knows.

Collins and Nelson duet on “When I Go,” a cover of a 1996 tune by Dave Carter.

The album’s title track and lead single is a new rendition of It’s a Beautiful Day‘s memorable 1969 psychedelic gem, which is available now digitally and via streaming services.

The White Bird album also features a newer cover of Joni Mitchell‘s “Both Sides Now,” which Collins first recorded in 1968 and had her biggest hit with that year, as the song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other tunes on the compilations include versions of Mitchell’s “Chelsea Morning,” The Beatles‘ “Blackbird,” Pete Seeger‘s “Turn! Turn! Turn!,” Randy Newman‘s “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today” and Stephen Sondheim‘s “Send in the Clowns.”

White Bird: Anthology of Favorites which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on digital formats, on CD, and as a limited-edition white-vinyl LP.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“White Bird”

“Chelsea Morning”

“Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)”

“Pack Up Your Sorrows”

“When I Go” — featuring Willie Nelson

“I Think It’s Going to Rain Today”

“Last Thing on My Mind” — featuring Stephen Stills

“Blackbird”

“Both Sides Now”

“Diamonds & Rust” — featuring Joan Baez

“Send in the Clowns”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.