Julia And George Are Back Together In A New Film

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reuniting on the big screen in a new romantic comedy. “Ticket to Paradise” stars Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who married impulsively and now must talk their daughter out of doing the same. The film takes place in Bali as Clooney and Roberts’ on-screen daughter played by Kaitlyn Dever decides to marry a man she just met while on a trip. “Ticket to Paradise” releases in theaters on October 21st. The movie will head to streaming on Peacock 45 days after premiering in theaters.