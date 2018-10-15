Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband’s ‘Spectacular’ Surprise for Her 50th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Julia Roberts for Bazaar magazine.

During the interview, Julia revealed the surprise her husband gave her for her 50th birthday.

They planned a getaway for 5 days with no kids and no contact from the outside world. She said she got to a point where she felt guilty about not having her kids with her.

They go on with the trip as planned and agree that since the kids had a soccer match, she would have her phone during the game so she could get score updates and talk to her kids.

While on her vacation she is in a store, she goes to the bathroom, when she comes out her husband is holding a huge surfboard. When he moves the surfboard, her 3 kids appear. She gets emotional.

Her friends and family were in on it, the texts about the soccer game were all fake.

