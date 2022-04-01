Julian Lennon announces upcoming album’s title, ‘Jude’; first two tracks to be released next week

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Julian Lennon has revealed the title of his forthcoming seventh studio album, Jude, which will be his first collection of new songs since 2011’s Everything Changes.

Julian, the older son of the late John Lennon, will release two advance tracks from Jude on April 8 — “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom.” The songs, which you can pre-save now, will be available on all streaming platforms.

The album’s title is a nod to the famous Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which Paul McCartney wrote to try to comfort five-year-old Julian following his parents’ separation. McCartney originally wrote the tune as “Hey Jules,” but changed the name because he preferred the way it sounded in the song.

“Many of these songs have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album,” Julian explains of the new project. “With great respect for the overwhelming significance of the song written for me, the title Jude conveys the very real journey of my life that these tracks represent.”

Lennon co-produced Jude with his longtime guitarist Justin Clayton. The album will be released as part of Julian’s recently announced label deal with BMG.

