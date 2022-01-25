Julian Lennon auctioning NFTs featuring images of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia he owns

Photo: May Pang; Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

John Lennon‘s older son Julian is auctioning off a series of one-of-a-kind NFTs focusing on Beatles-related items from Julian’s personal collection and memorabilia that his late dad gave him.

The “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” auction will take place on Monday, February 7, and is being presented by the NFT marketplace YellowHeart in partnership with Julien’s Auctions. The sale will be held live at Julien’s Auction’s Beverly Hills location and online at JuliensAuctions.com.

The NFTs being auctioned, which will be offered as audio/visual collectibles, include images of an Afghan coat that John Lennon wore during the filming of the Magical Mystery Tour special, a black cape that John wore in the Beatles film Help!, three different electric guitars that Julian received as gifts from his father, and a sheet of notes for the recording of “Hey Jude” handwritten by Paul McCartney and featuring some doodles and drawings by Paul.

“As an artist, I have great respect for all that my father accomplished in his career. As a son, I hold dear the good memories I have of my time with him,” Julian says in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to live in a day and age where innovation allows me to share such personal pieces of my Lennon family history. Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way.”

Some proceeds from the sale will benefit Julian’s White Feather Foundation, and will be used to support the charity’s efforts to help reduce global carbon emissions.

Online bidding on the NFTs began Monday. The auction will end with a live-bidding session that starts at 10 a.m. PT on February 7. Visit JuliensLive.com for more information.

