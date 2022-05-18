Julian Lennon didn’t want to sing “Imagine”.

The oldest son of John Lennon recently appeared on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show, and discussed covering his late father’s signature hit.

Julian said he’d “kind of been dreading the day”, because he decided “I would only actually sing it if it felt like it was the end of the world”.

Earlier this year, Lennon released a cover of “Imagine” with guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, as part of Global Citizen’s Stand Up For Ukraine fundraising campaign.

