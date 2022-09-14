Julian Lennon participating in streaming event to promote new album, ‘Jude,’ today

BMG

Julian Lennon released Jude, his first new studio album in 11 years, this past Friday. Now, the singer/songwriter is taking part in a special streaming event to promote the record, which is set to kick off September 14 at 3 p.m. ET on the LOOPED platform.

During the interactive event titled “Jude: Behind the Album,” Julian — who is John Lennon‘s older son — will be interviewed and will share stories and details about each track on the record.

Fans can view and participate in the Q&A by visiting LoopedLive.com. Tickets for the event are free, but only a limited number are available. The session will also feature giveaways and opportunities to purchase limited-edition merchandise.

Jude is an 11-track collection that Julian says includes songs that “have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album.”

The record’s title is a nod to the famous Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which Paul McCartney wrote to try to comfort five-year-old Julian following his parents’ separation.

Julian co-produced Jude with his longtime guitarist Justin Clayton. The album includes the track “Gaia,” which features guest vocals by Paul Buchanan of The Blue Nile and French singer Elissa Lauper.

