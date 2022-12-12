Julian Lennon thought ‘Yesterday’ plot twist about dad was “weird”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julian Lennon is sharing his thoughts on the 2019 film Yesterday: he has mixed feelings, especially when it comes to how his father, John Lennon, is depicted in it.

The film stars Hamish Patel as a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident to a world that has never heard of the Beatles and begins to pass off the band’s tunes as his own, making him a huge superstar.

During an appearance on Kevin Nealon’s web series Hiking with Kevin, Julian shared that he “loved” the movie, “until they put that weird bit of an impression of what Dad would look like in his 70s and 80s or whatever, up on a Scottish or Irish island,” referring to the plot twist where Patel’s character finds out in this new world Lennon is still alive and goes to find him.

Julian says the twist “kind of threw the whole film off for me,” explaining, “I didn’t get—it wasn’t necessary for me, I don’t think. And it was just weird.”

