Julian Lennon to host new art docuseries, ‘Inspired’

Julian Lennon is taking a stab at hosting. Variety reports the musician, son of The Beatles‘ John Lennon, will host a new docuseries, Inspired, that looks at how an artist’s creative process is influenced by their surroundings.

Each episode will have Lennon meeting with artists, helping viewers experience a location from their point of view.

“What’s so special about this series is getting to know an artist and the culture of a place through a specific lens — this unique relationship an artist has with a certain place that gets their creative juices going,” he says. “It’s a new entry point into both artist and place, which is one of the brilliant strokes of this series.”

So far there’s no word on when or where Inspired will air.

