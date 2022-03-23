Julian Lennon to release new studio album in 2022 as part of new label deal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julian Lennon, the late John Lennon‘s older son, will release a new studio album later this year as part of a new global recording deal with BMG.

The project will be Julian’s first new collection of songs since 2011’s Everything Changes.

“After working on new music for the past few years, I am happy to have found the perfect partner in BMG, to help me bring this work to light,” says Lennon in a statement.

Adds BMG executive Fred Casimir, “Julian is a unique artist working across multiple art forms with a clear humanitarian and ecological perspective, which dates back decades. There is sometimes a long wait between Julian Lennon albums, but having heard this one, I’m convinced it was worth the wait.”

News of the new album comes on the heels of Julian’s recent NFT auction, the “Lennon Collection,” which featured six digitized collectibles that respectively focused on three prized Beatles-related items from his memorabilia collection, and three guitars that his late dad gave him as gifts.

Musically, Julian is best known for his top-10 hits “Valotte” and “Too Late for Goodbyes,” from his 1984 debut album, Valotte. Most recently, he teamed up in 2020 with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt for a performance of Radiohead‘s “Karma Police” that was shown on AXS TV as part of a benefit event for the Crew Nation charity during the pandemic.

Julian also is an accomplished photographer and has written a number of children’s books.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.