Julian Lennon to serve as ambassador for 2022 World College Radio Day

ABC Audio

Julian Lennon has been named the official 2022 ambassador for the 12th annual edition of World College Radio Day, which takes place Friday, October 7.

The celebration, which is organized by the not-for-profit College Radio Foundation, seeks to unite college radio stations in more than 50 countries to raise awareness about the work college stations do and value they bring to broadcasting.

“College radio is a good way to learn about what’s going on in the world, whether it’s locally or worldwide,” says Lennon in a statement. “College radio is not like the usual mainstream stuff, and I find that far more intriguing.”

This year’s World College Radio Day theme is “Voices for Peace.” Reflecting on the topic, Julian, who is the late John Lennon‘s older son, says, “I feel I’ve been pretty successful in promoting peace and trying to motivate people through so many mediums, but we’ve got to keep moving, we’ve got to keep changing, we’ve got to do better.”

An exclusive interview with Julian, conducted by students from World College Radio Day’s U.S. board, will be simulcast October 7 on over 700 participating college stations. Many of the stations also plan to play a recording of Julian’s recent cover of his father’s classic peace anthem “Imagine,” which he did in support of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Lennon plans to release a 7-inch vinyl single featuring “Imagine” on or around November 18.

Last month, Julian released a new studio album titled Jude, his first new collection of original songs since 2011’s Everything Changes.

Previous World College Radio Day ambassadors have included Joan Jett, Poison‘s Bret Michaels, “Weird Al” Yankovic, The Black Keys and Wyclef Jean.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.