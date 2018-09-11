Julie Chen Absent From ‘The Talk’ Season 9 Premiere

With her husband Les Moonves out as CEO of CBS, Julie Chen has decided to take a few days off while the rest of The Talk castmates started season 9 on Monday. In a statement, Chen said: “I am taking a few days off from ‘The Talk’ to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on ‘Big Brother’.” Sharon Osbourne kicked off the show by saying, “It’s a very bittersweet day for a Season 9. We’re about to talk about something that affects everyone’s lives at CBS. I’ve never been nervous in my life, and I’ve very nervous right now. As you all know, Julie’s husband is in the news, and she’s taking off time to be with her family.” How will Chen handle her own deal with CBS now that Moonves is out of the picture? Will she look to move to a different network?