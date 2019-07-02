“Jumanji: The Next Level” Trailer Is Here

A sequel to 2017’s Jumanji is on the way and the first trailer is here.

Jumanji: The Next Level reunites Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover get involved in the game as well. Nick Jonas and Awkwafina jump in the mix too.

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13th.

