Jumpin’ Jack Fashion: Rolling Stones partner with Tommy Jeans for new apparel collection

Courtesy of Bravado & Tommy Hlfiger

The Rolling Stones have partnered with the Tommy Hilfiger fashion company’s Tommy Jeans label on a new collection of Stones-themed t-shirts and sweatshirts dubbed “Tommy Revisited: Music Edition.”

The collection, which features six styles of tees and sweatshirts boasting the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips logo, debuted today and is available at The Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby shop in London and at the store’s website, Carnaby.TheRollingStonesShop.co.uk.

The apparel’s design was inspired by the tour merchandise The Rolling Stones and Tommy Hilfiger teamed up to create in 1999 for the band’s No Security tour.

The tees and sweatshirts are made from organic cotton and are available in unisex and female sizes.

In addition, three limited-edition items have been produced that are exclusively available at the RS No.9 Carnaby shop — a printed black t-shirt, a denim jacket and a long-sleeve sweatshirt. The latter two pieces are embroidered with multiple Stones logos.

Meanwhile, The Stones have three more concerts left on their 2021 No Filter Tour of the U.S. The shows are scheduled for this Monday, November 15, at Ford Field in Detroit; November 20 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas; and November 23 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

