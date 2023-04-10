“Jungleland”? “I’m on Fire”? The lowdown on Bruce Springsteen’s surprise “tour premieres”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The set list for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band‘s current tour is a hits-packed extravaganza that includes nearly every song a casual fan would want to hear, from “Dancing in the Dark” to “Born to Run,” plus some deep cuts for the Bruce fanatics. But those fanatics are also keeping careful track of Bruce’s surprise “tour premieres”: a different song he throws into the set every night, many of which he hasn’t performed in years.

Sunday night’s show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, brought the tour premiere of “Mary’s Place,” a song from Springsteen’s 2002 album The Rising, which he hasn’t performed since 2017.

Shows in Maryland and Cleveland featured the tour premieres of “Lucky Town,” the title track of one of The Boss’ two 1992 albums, and “Atlantic City,” from 1992’s Nebraska.

For his April 3 concert in Brooklyn, New York, Bruce threw it back to his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ, for “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City.” His April 1 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden brought the first performance of “Jungleland” since 2017.

Other songs that have so far gotten a single airing on the tour include “Workin’ on the Highway,” “Hungry Heart,” “I’m On Fire” and “Darkness on the Edge of Town.”

As previously reported, if you missed your favorite song’s tour debut, you can stream all of the tour’s shows via nugs.net and buy recordings of every show, as well. All the details are available on live.brucespringsteen.net.

The current leg of the tour wraps up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, but Bruce and the band are coming back to North America to play stadiums starting in August. The set list may change even more by then.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.