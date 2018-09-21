Jupiter Police K-9 Named “Bandit” After Burt Reynold’s Character Going Viral

A Jupiter Police dog named “Bandit” is gaining fame, even though he’s only 11 weeks old.

Bandit is bloodhound named after a comical character played by Burt Reynolds in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit.

“With the untimely passing of Mr. Reynolds, it was unanimously to name him Bandit to pay respects to Mr. Reynolds and everything he’s had here, the effect on people in the community,” Norman said.

Bandit attracted the attention of law enforcement for his natural ability.

“He has already shown he has what it takes to be a natural tracking dog,” Norman said.

But now, Norman is noticing how similar he is to the character.

“He likes to go fast. He likes to get in trouble, but he does is in a comical kind of way,” he said. “Just like the real Bandit.”

This month, he starts his eight to 10 month training to be the agency’s primary dog that tracks missing and endangered people.

“He has big paws to fill, but we think he will do a good job,” Norman said.

Bandit will take over when the current K9 officer “Sherlock” retires.

