Jury Deliberating in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial

The manslaughter trial trial of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja is nearing an end and is now in the hands of the jury.

The trial portion ended without Raja taking the stand in his own defense and now the jury is deliberating his fate.

Raja faces charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the death of stranded motorist Corey Jones in 2015.

Prosecutors on Wednesday told jurors during closing arguments that Nouman Raja should not get a pass because he was a law enforcement officer when he shot and killed church drummer Corey Jones.

“When you make wrong decisions you don’t get a pass, what you get is to be held accountable,” said prosecutor Adrienne Ellis.

Raja’s defense team countered by saying the actions of Corey Jones led to the tragic events on the night Raja shot him to death in Palm Beach Gardens in 2015, calling the shooting itself “not a crime.”

“Corey Jones took out a gun and aimed it at Officer Raja’s head,” said attorney Richard Lubin. “And everything changed.”

Raja is the first police officer in Florida to go on trial for an on-duty killing in 26 years.

The jury began deliberating after lunch on Wednesday.