Jury grants $25.5M to family of cancer patient denied coverage by Aetna

A jury has awarded $25.5 million to the family of a cancer patient denied coverage by Aetna in Oklahoma.

In the verdict jurors said that the insurer acted “recklessly” and that the decision was meant as a message for Aetna to change its ways.

The award is believed to be the largest verdict in an individual “bad faith” insurance case in Oklahoma history, according to CNN.

The case involved the 2014 denial of coverage for Orrana Cunningham, who had stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer near her brain stem.

Cunningham’s doctors wanted her to receive proton beam therapy which is a targeted form of radiation that could pinpoint her tumor without the potential for blindness or other side effects of standard radiation.

However, Aetna denied her coverage, deeming the therapy investigational and experimental.

Ron Cunningham, a retired Oklahoma City firefighter, and Mrs. Cunningham had been together almost twenty years and he was determined to do whatever it took to get the “love of his life” the treatment she needed.

As a result, the couple mortgaged their home and set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the $92,082.19 to get the therapy her doctors had prescribed at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.

Sadly, Orrana died May 30, 2015, at the age of 54, in part from a viral infection that reached her brain.

Ron Cunningham said this week’s verdict was vindication for the suffering his wife went through.

She reportedly filed the initial paperwork to sue Aetna, before her death saying that if her case helped save the life of one person, it would be worth it.