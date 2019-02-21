Jussie Smollet Mugshot and Press Conference

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Authorities will hold a press briefing at 9 a.m. Central Time.

The false police report charges carry a possible three-year prison sentence. Smollett is expected to appear in court today for a bond hearing.