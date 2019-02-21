Jussie Smollet Turns Himself in to Chicago Police

Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reportedly turned himself in this morning to Chicago police on the accusation of making false police report.
Smollett was charged by Chicago police with a felony last night for filing a false police report.
The false police report charges carry a possible three-year prison sentence. Smollett is expected to appear in court today for a bond hearing.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chicago PD: Smollett Staged Attack to Get a Raise on Empire Jussie Smollet Mugshot and Press Conference Job Creators Target AOC with Billboard, “Thanks for Nothing” Jury Selection Begins in Former PBG Cop’s Manslaughter Trial The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/21/19 Cook County State’s Attorney Recuses Herself From Jussie Smollett Case
Comments