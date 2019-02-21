Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reportedly turned himself in this morning to Chicago police on the accusation of making false police report.
Smollett was charged by Chicago police with a felony last night for filing a false police report.
The false police report charges carry a possible three-year prison sentence. Smollett is expected to appear in court today for a bond hearing.
Jussie Smollet Turns Himself in to Chicago Police
