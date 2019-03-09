Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts for False Police Report

A grand jury in Cook County has indicted actor Jussie Smollett on 16 counts for filing a false police report.

While Smollett was already charged by the State Attorney’s Office with a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, these new charges are said to include both interviews Smollett conducted with police.

According to the report, Smollett claimed to have received hate mail and then was attacked while standing on a sidewalk in Chicago by two masked men who reportedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

After an investigation, authorities were led to Ola and Abel Osundairo.

The brothers told authorities in an interview that Smollett paid them to attack him and detailed how they drove around with Smollett days before the attack scouting the perfect area and even rehearsed the attack before conducting it.

Smollett, however, continued to deny the claims.

Chicago PD reported that they already had concerns about Smollett’s story including the fact that he took them directly to the spot of the attack and pointed out a camera that he said should have captured the whole thing. The camera, however, was facing the wrong direction.

Read more on the case here.