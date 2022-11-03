Just Chill This Thanksgiving…With Cannabis-Infused Gravy!

Thanksgiving can be crazy, but thanks to Kiva Confections you can keep your family mellow this year.

The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy, which boasts 10 mg of THC per packet and is available for purchase across California dispensaries.

Just whisk the gravy powder with one cup of water in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, and stir occasionally until its consistency is the way you like it.

How do you keep things (your family) sane at your Thanksgiving celebration? What would happen if you dosed your family with THC on Thanksgiving?

(Thrillist)