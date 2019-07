William Shatner has a new show coming to the History Channel and he’s making sure you tune in for his return to television.

“Watch the premiere of my new show The #UnXplained on Friday, July 19th at 10 PM ET/PT on @History,” Shatner said on Twitter.

Shatner’s new one-hour show will try and explain strange real-life mysteries. Shatner also serves as executive producer of the show.

Will you be watching his new show? I’m in!