Justice Ginsburg Working From Home

For the first time in her 25 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench today when the court hears oral arguments.
The court says she’ll miss today’s session as she recuperates from cancer surgery she had last month.
This is the first time Ginsburg missed oral arguments, although she will be working from home.

The 85-year old Ginsburg had surgery on December 21st to remove two cancerous lesions from her left lung. Doctors discovered the cancer while treating the jurist for broken ribs after she took a fall in her office in November.

