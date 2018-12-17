“Justice” Is The Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “Justice” as is word of the year for 2018.
According to Merriam-Webster’s editor, “justice” was a constant in their top 30 searches.
Perhaps the over-the-top confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh helped fuel the searches.
The number of searches for the word was up 74 percent this year.
“Justice” winning this honor most likely has something to do with the current news cycle.

With the Justice Department, social justice, racial justice and obstruction of justice being talked about a lot.
There were also many stories involving the word, including the contentious nomination process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the Russia probe being handled by the Justice Department.

