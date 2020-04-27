JusticeForEMC2: Mariah Carey's 'E=MC2' tops iTunes albums chart, 12 years after release

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAOne of Mariah Carey’s old albums is having a moment right now, and not even Mariah understands why.

Much to Mimi’s surprise, her 2008 album, E=MC2, has topped the iTunes albums chart, 12 years after its initial release.

“What is going on?????” Mariah tweeted Monday in response to the news, along with a series of celebratory emojis.

#JusticeForEMC2!!!!!” she continued. “So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life.. Love you forever.”

Mariah then asked fans on Twitter how they should celebrate. “I want to do a singing moment for you!” she wrote. “Which song?”

E=MC2, released on April 15, 2008, featured the lead single “Touch My Body” and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.