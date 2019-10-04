Justin Bieber cuddles with wife Hailey in new video for Dan + Shay collab, '10,000 Hours'

Catherine Powell

Catherine PowellFirst comes love, then comes marriage, then comes…your first music video together.

Justin Bieber stars along with his wife Hailey in the video for his new Dan + Shay collab, “10,000 Hours.”

In fact, the whole video is an ode to married love, with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s wives also co-starring.

It features all three singers serenading their wives with the love song as we see home movies of their relationships playing out on a screen. We also see Justin and Hailey as they cuddle and kiss in a bed together surrounded by flowers.

The clip ends with all three couples sitting together on a set covered in rose petals.

“10,000 Hours,” which came out today, was described by Justin as being “wedding music" and he certainly has weddings on the brain.

On Monday, Justin and Hailey got married for the second time in front of a family and friends in South Carolina – one year after they first got hitched at a New York City courthouse. Meanwhile, Hailey has been showing off her new "wifey" nameplate necklace.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.