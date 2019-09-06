Justin Bieber defends praising his wife Hailey on social media: "[It's] an amazing respectful thing to do"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber wants everyone to know there’s nothing wrong with showing your wife some love on social media.

The singer clapped back at a fan who criticized him for posting compliments to Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

Justin had posted a photo of Hailey, captioning it “No makeup like what??,” with some heart-eyes emojis. Hailey commented, “making a girl blush over here.”

But one fan wasn’t into their public display of affection and commented, “You don’t need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that ‘YOU’RE IN LOVE.’”

Justin responded, writing, “Honoring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do.”

He added, “Its not only reassuring to her, it’s also a way of giving people something to look forward to.. I’m not forcing it down anyone’s throat, YOU follow ME.”

Justin then advised the person to unfollow him if they don’t like what he posts.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.