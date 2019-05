Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their new video, “I Don’t Care” and it’s about not wanting to be at a party, but the two singers seem to show up everywhere else. Thanks to the magic of green screen the two hit up Tokyo, a beach party and turn into human-sized ice cream cone. The video is hilarious and is fun to dance to and will surely produce a lot of memes for social media. What do you think of the Bieber/Sheeran collaboration?