Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour due to COVID-19

Def Jam/RBMG

Justin Bieber's tour in support of his number-one album, Changes was to have kicked off May 14, but that's no longer the case.

The trek, Justin's first tour in three years, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was set to begin at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

A statement from the tour promoter notes, "In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour."

"While Justin -- along with his band, dancers and crew -- has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," the statement continues.

"Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone," the statement concludes. "He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."

Last month, Justin's tour was scaled down, with eight dates switched from stadiums to arenas after tickets went on sale just as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

