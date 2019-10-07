Justin Bieber records himself mocking Taylor Swift's post-surgery banana video

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCThe war between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift intensified on Sunday when the "Love Yourself" singer filmed himself whining over a banana.

For those out of the loop, Taylor was a surprise guest on Fallon last Friday. During the appearance, Jimmy Fallon revealed her mother secretly passed along a hilarious post-surgery video of a drugged-up Taylor struggling to tear a banana off a bunch and nearly crying because it wasn't the one she wanted.

Bieber referenced the video during an Instagram Live video on Sunday when he grabbed a banana and shouted, "This wasn't the one I wanted!"

He then screams out another direct quote: "It has no head!"

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was recording the reenactment and started giggling, calling the incident "funny."

Fans quickly screen-captured the moment and began disseminating it on Twitter.

Justin and Taylor share a tumultuous history that spans a decade, which started during the Jelena days -- when Bieber dated Taylor's then-BFF Selena Gomez. It's been long rumored she disapproved of the relationship, even hinting in July that the "Baby" singer was unfaithful when she "liked" a fan's now-deleted Tumblr post that claimed as such.

However, the ill-will was amped up when Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, purchased Swift's former record label, gaining control over her entire pre-Lover music catalog.

Taylor publicly mourned the transaction on her personal Tumblr, calling it her "worst case scenario." She also accused Bieber of bullying her.

Justin responded on Instagram and apologized for his past behavior. He then accused Taylor of being the real bully for encouraging her fans to attack his manager -- and him.

The two have yet to bury the hatchet and, with the #bananagate scandal raging on, it's likely this feud is far from over.

