Justin Bieber releases "nature visual" for "Changes"

Def Jam/RBMGAs Justin Bieber spends his time social distancing in nature while up in Canada with wife Hailey, he’s bringing those same vibes of nature and solitude to his latest video.

The singer has released the “nature visual” for his album title track, “Changes,” which features him bundled up fireside by a frozen lake, as well as strolling through an empty field in shorts and a t-shirt.

Earlier this week, Justin was forced to postpone his upcoming Changes tour due to COVID-19, but he’s been steadily releasing content for his fans to enjoy while in quarantine. Last week, he released compilation EPs, and he’s also continued to release videos for his #ChangesTheMovement series, featuring dancers performing choreography to tracks off his Changes album.

