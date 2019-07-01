Justin Bieber responds to Taylor Swift's Tumblr post slamming his manager: "That's crossing a line"

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber in 2009; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel Radio New York

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber in 2009; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel Radio New YorkTaylor Swift's Tumblr post describing how dismayed she is that Scooter Braun has purchased her former record label, thereby gaining control of her entire back catalog, has sent shock waves through the music industry. Many have lined up on her side, but some are defending Braun -- including Braun's most famous client, Justin Bieber.

In the post, Taylor accuses Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying" of her, in conjunction with his former client, Kanye West, and also accuses Braun of encouraging Kanye and Justin to "bully me online." In a lengthy Instagram post, Justin has now responded to her accusations.

The post is illustrated with a photo of Taylor and Justin together back in the day, when he was her opening act. He begins by apologizing for the specific Instagram post in which Taylor claims he bullied her, admitting it was "distasteful and insensitive." However, Bieber insists that Braun wasn't behind the post, writing, "He was the person who told me not to joke like that...Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!"

Bieber then goes on to say it "isn't fair" for Swift to diss Braun on social media and "get people to hate on" him.

"What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?" he writes. "Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

"One thing i know is both scooter and i love you," Justin insists. "I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication...I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed."

"Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you," Justin concludes. "I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i love's character that's crossing a line."

No public response from Taylor as of late Sunday night.

