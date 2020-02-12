Justin Bieber returns to the stage: " So grateful to be…doing what I love with all of you"

Neil Mockford/GC ImagesTickets for Justin Bieber's Changes tour go on sale this Friday, but Tuesday night, he gave fans of preview of what to expect with a one-off concert in London that was announced less than a week in advance.

The British paper The Telegraph reports that the show -- Justin's first in the U.K. since 2017 -- was acoustic and lasted just 35 minutes, which caused some grumbling among fans. However, the reviewer notes that in contrast to a night on his Purpose tour in 2017, during which he stormed off stage, the singer appeared "upbeat and grateful," with a "quiet mischievous energy."

“This music really reflects the last few years,” Justin said during a pre-show Q&A, reports The Telegraph. "Some of the hardships and the challenges… I’ve struggled with Lyme disease and a lot of stuff that has affected my mental health.”

Among the songs Justin sang were the singles "Yummy" and "Intentions," as well as the Changes title track, which the paper notes was "met with cries and awed gasps."

During the Q&A, things seemed to be a bit looser: Justin told one fan about his "crazy" sex life with wife Hailey, joking, "That’s pretty much all we do.”

Afterward, Justin tweeted, "London was amazing. So grateful to be back on that stage doing what I love with all of you. Tour goes on sale with the album on Friday."

