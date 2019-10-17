Justin Bieber says there’s no beef between him and Taylor Swift

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCFollowing the recent drama between Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift, the Biebs wants to assure people that he has no beef with Taylor.

Entertainment Tonight reports that when asked by paparazzi Thursday if he and Taylor were “cool,” Justin responded, “Always homies.”

He added, “I’m done with all that other stuff. Other people’s drama is not my drama.”

In a Tumblr post back in June, Taylor called out Scooter for buying the rights to her master recordings from her former label, Big Machine Records, in defiance of what she said were here expressed wishes. She also accused Justin of teaming up with Scooter to bully her in the past.

Bieber apologized to Taylor on Instagram, but also defended Scooter and criticized Taylor for taking the disagreement public.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.