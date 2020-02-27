Justin Bieber scores three Academy of Country Music Award nominations

Catherine PowellCountry music has given Justin Bieber its official stamp of approval, y'all.

The Bieb has received three nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, thanks to his smash single with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours." That collabo has earned both Justin and the country/pop duo, who share a manager, nominations for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted for the first time by Keith Urban, will be handed out Sunday, April 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on CBS.

The awards telecast may bring us the long-awaited live performance of "10,000 Hours," with Dan, Shay and Justin all singing the track together.

Other nominees include "The Middle" singer Maren Morris, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton, Elle King, Carrie Underwood, and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett, who came in third in the debut ABC season of the show.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.