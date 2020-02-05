Justin Bieber & wife Hailey would rather spend "10,000 Hours" at home watching 'Friends'

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicAs a twentysomething multi-millionaire pop superstar, Justin Bieber could easily be out every night attending every high-profile celebrity event, or partying with his equally famous model wife, Hailey Bieber. But according to Hailey, who stars in the video for Justin's hit "10,000 Hours," the two are really just homebodies at heart.

In ELLE magazine's new cover story, Hailey says, "I definitely enjoy being home more than I enjoy being away,” adding that she and Justin love cuddling on the couch and watching Friends reruns with their cats.

And for a couple of millennials, they're surprisingly willing to give up screen time. "We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary," Hailey says.

While Hailey and Justin have only been married a year, the "in sickness and in health" part of their relationship was tested immediately, and they made it out the other side.

"He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff," Hailey says of Justin. "We didn’t have a diagnosis. And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

"We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff...when you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary," Hailey adds.

Now that Justin's health has improved, he's hitting the road for a tour this spring and Hailey will join him.

"He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with," she gushes. "There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him.

