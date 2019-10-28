Justin Bieber will release a new album in 2019, if you like his Instagram post

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber wants to know that people really, really, really want new music from him before he releases any. That's why he's come up with a simple way to gauge just how much fans are dying for his new album.

Justin posted a graphic on Instagram that reads, "If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release a new album before Christmas." In the caption, he wrote, "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster."

As of late Monday morning, the post was up to just under seven million likes.

As for what his new music will sound like, Justin may have given fans a hint in another post he put up around the same time: A graphic that reads "R&Bieber."

If Justin does release a new album before Christmas, it'll be his first full-length release since 2015's Purpose. Since then, of course, he's released a string of collaborations and one-off singles including his current hit, "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay, and his duet with Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care."

