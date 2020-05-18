Justin Bieber wishes that he saved himself for marriage

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJustin Bieber is opening up about his views of marriage and sex. During an intimate episode of his Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, he and wife Hailey Baldwin opened themselves up for a second Ask Me Anything.

Bieber, 26, broached the topic of sex before marriage when asked on Friday about his past regrets and what he wished he could change if given the chance to go back.

Admitting that there are "probably a lot of things I would change," he admitted that he doesn't necessarily regret them because "I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things."

He then openly admitted, "If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would've saved myself for marriage."

As for why he wished he had saved himself for marriage, the "Yummy" singer says it's because "sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."

Wife Hailey, 23, didn't exactly agree with his viewpoint on chastity and countered, "I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything."

She did agree to disagree, however, and admitted that "being physical with someone can make things more confusing."

Before marrying Baldwin, he dated off-and-on girlfriend singer Selena Gomez between 2011 and 2019 and had been romantically linked to models such as Miranda Kerr and Sofia Richie.

Throughout Friday's episode, Justin adorably showered Hailey in physical affection throughout the hour-long show, like gently rubbing her shoulder to covering her hand with sweet kisses.

The Biebers on Watch airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

